Shift4 Payments (FOUR) Price Target Decreased by 26.78% to 66.67

The average one-year price target for Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) has been revised to $66.67 / share. This is a decrease of 26.78% from the prior estimate of $91.06 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $126.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.72% from the latest reported closing price of $48.41 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 486 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shift4 Payments. This is an decrease of 410 owner(s) or 45.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOUR is 0.30%, an increase of 21.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 25.61% to 78,703K shares. The put/call ratio of FOUR is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 6,779K shares representing 8.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,157K shares , representing an increase of 9.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 1.08% over the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 6,607K shares representing 8.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,626K shares , representing an increase of 14.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 22.00% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,697K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,345K shares , representing an increase of 13.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 4.66% over the last quarter.

Ensign Peak Advisors holds 2,644K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,455K shares , representing an increase of 7.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 5.69% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 2,080K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,990K shares , representing an increase of 4.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 11.97% over the last quarter.

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