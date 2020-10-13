Shift4 Payments (FOUR) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 7.8%

Shift4 Payments, Inc. FOUR was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 8% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company—as the stock is now up 29.7% in the past one-month time frame.



The upmove came after the company announced that it has launched a contactless QR code ordering solution for restaurants amid COVID-19 crisis.



The company has seen no changes when it comes to estimate revision over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.



Shift4 Payments currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Shift4 Payments, Inc. Price

Shift4 Payments, Inc. price | Shift4 Payments, Inc. Quote

A better-ranked stock in the Financial Transaction Services industry is Qiwi plc QIWI, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

