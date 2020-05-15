US Markets

Shift4 Payments files to go public

Contributor
C Nivedita Reuters
Published

Payments technology firm Shift4 Payments Inc filed for its U.S. initial public offering on Friday, at a time when more transactions are moving online due to coronavirus-led restrictions.

May 15 (Reuters) - Payments technology firm Shift4 Payments Inc filed for its U.S. initial public offering on Friday, at a time when more transactions are moving online due to coronavirus-led restrictions.

Companies that provide online infrastructure for financial and payment services are getting a boost amid the COVID-19 pandemic as more customers gravitate towards contactless payments and online banking services.

The Pennsylvania-based company reported a net loss of $58.1 million in 2019, compared with $49.9 million in 2018. Gross revenue rose 30.5% during the same period, according to its regulatory filing.

The company plans to list its Class A common shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FOUR".

Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are among the underwiters of the IPO.

(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((C.Nivedita@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6182 2626; Twitter: @NivCholayil;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular