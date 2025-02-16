SHIFT4 PAYMENTS Earnings Preview: Recent $FOUR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

SHIFT4 PAYMENTS ($FOUR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,025,437,803 and earnings of $1.16 per share.

SHIFT4 PAYMENTS Insider Trading Activity

SHIFT4 PAYMENTS insiders have traded $FOUR stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FOUR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NANCY DISMAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $3,638,176 .

. JORDAN FRANKEL (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,500 shares for an estimated $1,527,157 .

. DAVID TAYLOR LAUBER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $978,240 .

. JAMES J. WHALEN (See Remarks) sold 1,462 shares for an estimated $147,764

SARAH GOLDSMITH-GROVER sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $80,000

SHIFT4 PAYMENTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 236 institutional investors add shares of SHIFT4 PAYMENTS stock to their portfolio, and 196 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

