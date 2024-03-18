Shift4 Payments Continues To Slip

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) are declining more than 8 percent, continuing a bearish trend and touching a 30-day low on Monday morning. The shares have been on a sharp fall after Bloomberg reported that despite multiple offers, the suitors have failed to sufficiently value the company.

Currently, shares are at $71.15, down 8.19 percent from the previous close of $77.50 on a volume of 1,658,946 shares.

