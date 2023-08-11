Shift4 Payments Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for FOUR

In trading on Friday, shares of Shift4 Payments Inc (Symbol: FOUR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $61.07, changing hands as low as $60.70 per share. Shift4 Payments Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FOUR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FOUR's low point in its 52 week range is $36.33 per share, with $76.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.62.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.