Shift4 Payments announce partnership with San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs announced a new partnership with Shift4, making it the team’s official integrated payment technology partner. As part of the partnership, Shift4’s payment technology will become integrated into transactions at Frost Bank Center and Toyota Field events.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on FOUR:
- Shift4 Payments to replace R1 RCM in S&P 400 at open on 11/20
- Shift4 Payments price target raised to $126 from $118 at DA Davidson
- Shift4 Payments price target raised to $110 from $104 at B. Riley
- Shift4 Payments announces partnership with Jacksonville Jaguars
- Shift4 Payments price target raised to $120 from $93 at Piper Sandler
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.