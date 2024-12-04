12:25 EST Shift4 drops 6% to $107.19 after Trump nominates CEO to lead NASA
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on FOUR:
- Shift4 CEO Jared Isaacman accepts nomination to lead NASA
- Shift4 Payments teams with Memphis Grizzlies for tickets and food & beverage
- Shift4 Payments price target raised to $125 from $119 at Goldman Sachs
- Shift4 Payments price target raised to $150 from $110 at B. Riley
- Shift4 Payments teams with Barclays Center parent for payment solutions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.