SHIFT (TYO:3697) Price Target Increased by 9.03% to 36,431.00

The average one-year price target for SHIFT (TYO:3697) has been revised to 36,431.00 / share. This is an increase of 9.03% from the prior estimate of 33,412.29 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 26,563.00 to a high of 52,500.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.18% from the latest reported closing price of 27,150.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in SHIFT. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 7.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3697 is 0.40%, an increase of 33.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.75% to 2,722K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 637K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 620K shares, representing an increase of 2.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3697 by 0.74% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 550K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCGLRX - Global Equities Account Class R1 holds 264K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 86K shares, representing an increase of 67.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3697 by 197.19% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 220K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 194K shares, representing an increase of 12.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3697 by 11.54% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 145K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 141K shares, representing an increase of 2.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3697 by 23.71% over the last quarter.

