News & Insights

Markets
SFT

Shift Technologies Plans To File For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection; Stock Plunges 86%

October 07, 2023 — 08:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shift Technologies, Inc. (SFT) announced that it intends to file a voluntary petition for relief under Chapter 11 in the United States Bankruptcy Court to implement an orderly wind down of its business.

SFT closed Friday trading at $1.90, up $0.13 or 7.34%, on the Nasdaq. In after hours, the stock plunged 86.16% to $0.26.

The company said it will utilize cash on hand and cash generated by the liquidation of inventory through wholesale channels to provide necessary liquidity to support the wind down and closure of operations during bankruptcy.

Shift said its website and two locations in Oakland and Pomona have ceased operations.

In July, the company announced restructuring, reducing its headcount by approximately 34%, to cut cost structure.

Chief Executive Ayman Moussa said "This was not the outcome we had expected or hoped to achieve. This decision follows months of trying to raise capital and restructure the balance sheet to allow the Company to operate unencumbered in this challenging environment."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SFT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.