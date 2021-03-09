Stocks
SFT

Shift Technologies’ 1Q Sales Outlook Tops Estimates After 4Q Beat; Shares Pop 10%

Contributor
Priti Ramgarhia TipRanks
Published

Shift Technologies forecasted better-than-expected sales in the first quarter after results topped consensus estimates in 4Q. Shares of the end-to-end auto e-commerce platform jumped 9.4% in Monday’s extended trading session after closing 4.1% lower on the day.

Shift Technologies (SFT) reported a 4Q net loss of $0.07 per share, compared to the loss of $6.51 per share during the same quarter last year. Analysts had expected the company to report a loss of $0.42 per share.

Revenues surged 168% year-over-year to $73.4 million and outpaced the consensus estimate of $73 million. The outstanding performance was driven by a 147% rise in total units sold during the quarter.

The company’s adjusted gross profit per unit (GPU) was $514 in the quarter, up 53% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA came in at a loss of $28.9 million, compared to a loss of $12.8 million in the prior-year quarter.

Shift Technologies CFO Cindy Hanford commented, “We expect 2021 to be a big year for strategic milestones, continued revenue growth and improving unit economics as we scale the business.”

For 2021, the company projects revenue to exceed $450 million, versus analysts’ expectations of $392.07 million. Adjusted GPU is expected to be greater than $1,600 per e-commerce unit.

For the first quarter of 2021, revenue is expected to be between $90 million and $95 million, versus the consensus estimate of $72.6 million. Adjusted GPU is forecasted to be in the range of $1,200 - $1,350. (See Shift Technologies stock analysis on TipRanks)

Following the 4Q results, Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem reiterated a Buy rating and a price target of $12 (56.3% upside potential) on the stock. “While SFT’s Q4 print featured several puts/takes,” the analyst sees “a favorable outcome considering modest topline upside, a better-than-expected Q1/FY21 outlook and clear evidence that SFT is moving past COVID-driven execution hurdles.”

Wall Street analysts are bullish about the stock. The Strong Buy consensus rating boasts 3 Buy ratings versus 1 Hold rating. Looking ahead, the average analyst price target stands at $16.50, putting the upside potential at almost 115% over the next 12 months.

Related News:
Hibbett 4Q Profit Exceeds Estimates As E-commerce Sales Boom; Shares Tank 4%
Big Lots’ 4Q Profit Beats Analysts’ Estimates As Comparable Sales Rise; Shares Gain 2%
Cooper’s 1Q Results Beat The Street Consensus; Street Says Buy

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SFT

Latest Stocks Videos

    See more videos

    TipRanks

    TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.

    Learn More