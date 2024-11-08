ShiFang Holding Plans Key Resolutions at AGM

ShiFang Holding Limited (HK:1831) has released an update.

ShiFang Holding Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting set for December 4, 2024, in Fuzhou, where it will discuss key resolutions including the adoption of financial statements, re-election of directors, and authorization of share buybacks and issuance. Shareholders will also vote on the reappointment of the company’s auditor and the directors’ remuneration packages. These decisions could potentially impact the company’s strategic direction and shareholder value.

For further insights into HK:1831 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.