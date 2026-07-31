Shield's Q2 Revenue Falls, Reaffirms 2026 Profitability; Appoints Jensen As New CFO; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Shield Therapeutics (STX.L) released its second-quarter trading update on Thursday, reflecting a revenue decline. Meanwhile, on a first-half basis, revenue increased, and the company reaffirmed that it remains on track to achieve profitability in 2026.

In addition, the company appointed Michael Jensen as Chief Financial Officer.

Company Profile

Shield Therapeutics plc is a commercial-stage speciality pharmaceutical company focused on treatments for iron deficiency, with its lead product ACCRUFeR (ferric maltol) approved for iron deficiency with or without anaemia.

First Half & Second Quarter Trading Update

For the second quarter, group net revenue declined to $11.9 million from $14.3 million in the prior-year period.

ACCRUFeR net revenue decreased to $10.3 million from $12.8 million a year earlier, while prescriptions dispensed increased to about 49,000 from about 47,000.

First-half revenue rose to $30.4 million from $21.5 million a year earlier, primarily driven by a $7.9 million development milestone payment from ASK in China and higher partner royalties.

Cash and cash equivalents amounted to $8.3 million as of June 30, 2026.

Business Highlights

During the quarter, Shield signed its first Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) contract, providing access to market and sell ACCRUFeR in more than 400 clinics.

Shield reaffirmed that it remains on track to achieve profitability in 2026 and announced that Michael Jensen will join the company as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) on September 1, 2026.

STX.L is trading down 9.12% at 3.99 pence on the London Stock Exchange.

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