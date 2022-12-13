Markets

Shield Therapeutics To Work With Viatris To Bring Accrufer In The U.S.

December 13, 2022 — 03:04 am EST

(RTTNews) - Shield Therapeutics plc (STX.L) has entered into an exclusive, multi-year agreement with Viatris Inc. (VTRS) to co-commercialize Accrufer in the U.S. Shield will receive a $5 million one- time payment. Viatris will pay Shield a series of sales milestones up to a total of $30 million.

Accrufer is a stable, non-salt based oral therapy for adults with iron deficiency, with or without anemia.

Jose Cotarelo, Head of North America, Viatris, said: "We are excited that through our Global Healthcare Gateway we have become the Partner of Choice for Shield to support the commercialization of Accrufer in the U.S."

