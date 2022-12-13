Shield Therapeutics To Work With Viatris To Bring Accrufer In The U.S.

(RTTNews) - Shield Therapeutics plc (STX.L) has entered into an exclusive, multi-year agreement with Viatris Inc. (VTRS) to co-commercialize Accrufer in the U.S. Shield will receive a $5 million one- time payment. Viatris will pay Shield a series of sales milestones up to a total of $30 million.

Accrufer is a stable, non-salt based oral therapy for adults with iron deficiency, with or without anemia.

Jose Cotarelo, Head of North America, Viatris, said: "We are excited that through our Global Healthcare Gateway we have become the Partner of Choice for Shield to support the commercialization of Accrufer in the U.S."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.