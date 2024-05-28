News & Insights

Shield Therapeutics Eyes Expansion in Korea

May 28, 2024 — 02:55 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Shield Therapeutics (GB:STX) has released an update.

Shield Therapeutics’ partner, Korea Pharma, has filed a New Drug Application for the iron deficiency treatment Accrufer® in South Korea, with approval expected in 2025. This marks a significant step toward expanding Accrufer®’s global reach, following a successful local pharmacokinetic study confirming its efficacy. Shield Therapeutics stands to receive milestone payments and royalties on Korean sales, while also handling initial manufacturing and supply.

