News & Insights

Markets

Shield Therapeutics CEO Greg Madison To Step Down

July 24, 2024 — 03:04 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shield Therapeutics plc (STX.L) announced that Greg Madison, Chief Executive Officer, will be stepping down from the Board by mutual consent to pursue other opportunities and will be leaving the Company with immediate effect.

Anders Lundstrom, an independent non-executive Director of the company, has been appointed as interim Chief Executive Officer. Based in Boston, Massachusetts, Anders brings extensive international and US senior commercial and general management experience. He has held leadership roles at various pharmaceutical and biotech firms, including AstraZeneca, Biogen, and Orexo, where he served as president and CEO.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.