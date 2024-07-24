Shield Therapeutics CEO Greg Madison To Step Down

(RTTNews) - Shield Therapeutics plc (STX.L) announced that Greg Madison, Chief Executive Officer, will be stepping down from the Board by mutual consent to pursue other opportunities and will be leaving the Company with immediate effect.

Anders Lundstrom, an independent non-executive Director of the company, has been appointed as interim Chief Executive Officer. Based in Boston, Massachusetts, Anders brings extensive international and US senior commercial and general management experience. He has held leadership roles at various pharmaceutical and biotech firms, including AstraZeneca, Biogen, and Orexo, where he served as president and CEO.

