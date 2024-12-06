Shield Therapeutics Announces New RetailBook Share Offer

Shield Therapeutics (GB:STX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Shield Therapeutics has launched a RetailBook Offer, allowing existing UK shareholders to purchase new ordinary shares at a premium price of 3.0p per share, raising up to £1 million. This offer is available through partners like AJ Bell and Hargreaves Lansdown and can be accessed using ISAs or SIPPs. The offer closes on December 20, 2024, with no commission charged by RetailBook.

For further insights into GB:STX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.