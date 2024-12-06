Shield Therapeutics Announces New RetailBook Share Offer

Shield Therapeutics (GB:STX) has released an update.
Shield Therapeutics has launched a RetailBook Offer, allowing existing UK shareholders to purchase new ordinary shares at a premium price of 3.0p per share, raising up to £1 million. This offer is available through partners like AJ Bell and Hargreaves Lansdown and can be accessed using ISAs or SIPPs. The offer closes on December 20, 2024, with no commission charged by RetailBook.
