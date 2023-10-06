SHIB's 'Secret' AI Venture Pushes 'Bad Idea' Up 40% In A Single Day — What's Happening

Bad Idea AI (CRYPTO: BAD) has experienced a surge of 40% in the past 24 hours, outshining top meme cryptocurrencies like Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

What Happened: The latest news from Shiba Inu indicates that the lead developer, Shytoshi Kusama, has unveiled an intriguing AI (Artificial Intelligence) initiative. Collaborating with Bad Idea AI, the SHIB team is venturing into a project that Kusama described as both “secret and not so secret.”

DOGE and SHIB were down 0.16% and 0.67% respectively. BAD was trading at $0.00000006948. Bad Idea AI shared a screenshot of Kusama’s message on its X account (formerly known as Twitter).

Today’s update from Shytoshi Kusama in the bad idea AI Telegram "Great meeting with @MrLightspeed and some key members of the $Bad Ai Team to push forward on the secret and not so secret ai initiatives for $Shib. Thanks for all the hard work gents!"

Specific details about this AI project have not been disclosed by Kusama. As stated in Bad Idea AI’s X bio, the company positions itself as the “first true AI meme token,” harnessing the power of blockchain technology, AI, and DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organizations) in its operations.

Why It Matters: In another update, a SHIB whale has been observed withdrawing trillions of SHIB tokens from a cryptocurrency exchange platform based in the Netherlands. According to Etherscan data, this Shiba Inu whale on Thursday transferred 4 trillion SHIB tokens, equivalent to approximately $33 million, from Bitvavo to an unknown wallet.

Price Action: At the time of writing, SHIB was trading at $0.000007187, down 0.10% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Crypto Photo by Fernando Cortes on Shutterstock

