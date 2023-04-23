Shibaura Mechatronics (TYO:6590) Price Target Increased by 21.21% to 20,400.00

The average one-year price target for Shibaura Mechatronics (TYO:6590) has been revised to 20,400.00 / share. This is an increase of 21.21% from the prior estimate of 16,830.00 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20,200.00 to a high of 21,000.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.69% from the latest reported closing price of 15,610.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shibaura Mechatronics. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6590 is 0.02%, an increase of 3.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.84% to 206K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 39K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 24K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 22K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing a decrease of 3.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6590 by 7.61% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 22K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 18K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 4.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6590 by 20.72% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.