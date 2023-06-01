Shibaura Electronics (TYO:6957) Price Target Decreased by 15.03% to 6,630.00

The average one-year price target for Shibaura Electronics (TYO:6957) has been revised to 6,630.00 / share. This is an decrease of 15.03% from the prior estimate of 7,803.00 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6,565.00 to a high of 6,825.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.14% from the latest reported closing price of 5,860.00 / share.

Shibaura Electronics Maintains 3.41% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.41%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.67%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shibaura Electronics. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6957 is 0.02%, an increase of 11.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.88% to 532K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 375K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 375K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6957 by 18.71% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 43K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing a decrease of 4.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6957 by 5.73% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 42K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FLKSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock K6 Fund holds 41K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing an increase of 7.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6957 by 24.57% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 6K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

