Shiba Inu vs. Dogecoin: Which Meme Coin Is the Less Risky Bet?

Key Points

Over the past five years, Dogecoin is down 86%, while Shiba Inu is down 93%.

While Dogecoin is primarily still used only for online payments, Shiba Inu has expanded into decentralized finance (DeFi).

Billionaire Elon Musk continues to highlight how Dogecoin might be used at companies such as Tesla and SpaceX.

10 stocks we like better than Dogecoin ›

There's a good reason you haven't heard much about meme coins in 2026. Investors have adopted a "risk-off" mentality, and that means they have little or no appetite for meme coins, which can zigzag wildly in price based on nothing more than investor whims.

But what if you are looking to sprinkle a little meme coin magic on your portfolio? Which is the less risky bet, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) or Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE)?

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Head-to-head performance comparison

Let's start by looking at the relative performance of Shiba Inu and Dogecoin over the past five years. To say that both of them have been absolute dogs would be an understatement. Since hitting its all-time high of $0.74 in May 2021, Dogecoin is down 86%. Shiba Inu, for its part, is down 93% from its all-time high in October 2021.

Even if we focus only on its performance in 2026, there's no clear winner. For the year, Dogecoin is down 20%, while Shiba Inu is down nearly 10%. In terms of performance, there's no reason you should be buying either one of them. If you're planning to lose money this year, just stick with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

From meme coin to utility coin?

Both of these meme coins have made attempts to become "utility coins." In other words, developers are creating actual real-world use cases that could make these coins attractive investments.

Dogecoin's primary use case is for online payments. And indeed, there are some places to spend your Dogecoin online. For example, you can now use Dogecoin to pay for some Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) online merchandise. You could also use Dogecoin to pay for online movie tickets at AMC Theatres, the primary operating unit of AMC Entertainment Holdings.

Arguably, Shiba Inu has even greater utility. It has developed its presence in decentralized finance (DeFi), and has the makings of a real DeFi ecosystem. There are decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges, for example, running on the Shiba Inu blockchain.

The Elon Musk factor

But there's one thing that Dogecoin has that Shiba Inu does not: the public support of billionaire Elon Musk. If there's one high-profile individual associated with either of these meme coins, it's Musk.

It's not just dropping mentions of Dogecoin on social media, either. Elon Musk has talked publicly about integrating Dogecoin into X (formerly Twitter) as a payment mechanism. And he's even talked up the prospects of making Dogecoin an interplanetary cryptocurrency via SpaceX.

While these actions have largely fizzled, you do have to give Musk credit for creating a unique government effort (the Department of Government Efficiency) and then naming it DOGE. What better hype and buzz could there be for a meme coin?

Given the above, Dogecoin seems like a less risky bet to me. But just keep in mind, that's exactly what it is: a highly speculative bet. You are betting that investors are suddenly going to embrace Dogecoin after a five-year period in which it has been in the doghouse.

Remember: In more than a decade, Dogecoin has never traded higher than $0.74. During that period, billionaires such as Elon Musk and Mark Cuban have attempted to prop it up, but to no avail. So keep your expectations in check.

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Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.