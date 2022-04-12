Shiba Inu, Solana, Polygon And Compound Land On Robinhood: What You Need To Know

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is among the four cryptocurrencies that were selected for listing by major retail-oriented stock and crypto exchange Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD).

What Happened: Robinhood's official website shows that Shiba Inu is already trading on the platform, as well as Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC), Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) and Compound (CRYPTO: COMP). The addition follows December 2021 rumors that Shiba Inu was scheduled for listing in January, with a report suggesting that it was a "strong possibility."

The report follows Shiba Inu launching decentralized exchange ShibaDEX on Komodo's (CRYPTO: KMD) blockchain that allows the coin's users to exchange SHIB for a multitude of native cryptocurrencies and tokens — including major memecoins such as Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

SHIB Price Action: As of press time, Shiba Inu is trading at $0.000025 after seeing its price jump by 12% from a 24-hour low of $0.00002199. SHIB's trading volume also suddenly picked up from about $744 million to $957 million — a near-instantaneous increase of over 28%.

Photo courtesy of Robinhood.

