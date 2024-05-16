Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Surges 20% after Gamestop rally shoots PEPE to All-Time High

FXEmpire.com -

Shiba Inu price peaked at $0.000026 on May 16 having recorded a 20% bounce within the last 48-hours. With the Gamestop rally spurring bullish retail activity across the memecoin markets, can SHIB sustain the upward momentum?

SHIB Price Surges amid Memecoin Mania

The Gamestop (GME) saga from 2021 saw large institutional investors book billions of losses amid a coordinated rogue retail demand frenzy. Lingering nostalgia from that landmark event has bled into the crypto memecoin markets this week.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) price now also looks set to join the memecoin mania with a potential parabolic breakout.

Shiba Inu SHIB Price Action | Source: TradingView

At the time of publication on May 16, SHIB is exchanging hands at $0.000025 apeice, having recorded a 20.77% surges in the last 3 trading days. The SHIB price uptrend above aligns with growing bullish sentiment surrounding the global memecoin markets.

Since the Gamestop fanfare broke out around May 12, the global memecoin markets has witnessed significant capital inflows. The likes of Dogecoin (DOGE) and Dogwifhat (WIF) have scored double-digit gains, while PEPEPEPE has raced to a 90% rally for the month, as it broke new all-time highs on May 14.

SHIB Trading Volume Skyrockets $155M as Bulls Eyes Further Upside

In further affirmation of Shiba In’s bullish outlook, on-chain data shows that how have rapidly investors pile on additional capital into the SHIB markets this week.

Santiment’s trading volume chart below tracks the dollar value of daily transactions involving SHIB on a given day.

Shiba Inu Price vs SHIB Trading Volume | Santiment

Shiba Inu investors traded $18.9 million worth of SHIB at the start of the week on May 12. But according to the chart above, that figure has now surged to $174.5 million worth of SHIB trades executed on May 16.

This $155 million increase in trading volume represents almost a 1,000% spike in SHIB spot markets activity between May 12 and May 16, far exceeding the price growth of 20.77% during the same timeframe.

When increase in trading volume outpaces price growth during a rally, it signals high-tendency for a prolonged upward movement. Firstly, the increased market liquidity allows profit-takers to exit without impeding the rally, while also underlining increased capital inflows.

Also, SHIB’s gains in May 2024 still currently pale in comparison to the likes of PEPE and DOGE. In effect, strategic new entrants, could consider Shiba Inu price has undervalued, and move to pile on additional positions in anticipation of another leg-up in the days ahead.

SHIB Price Forecast: $0.000030 Target Now in Focus

Shiba Inu price is currently hanging above the $0.0000025 support by a thread at the time of writing on May 16. However, with the $155 million growth in trading volume and bullish sentiment surrounding the global memecoin markets, SHIB price is likely to advance towards $0.000030 in the days ahead.

Shiba Inu SHIB Price Forecast

In terms of short-term resistance roadblocks ahead, the upper-limit Bollinger band indicator suggest bulls could struggle breaking past the $0.000026 level.

But if that resistance cave, it will likely trigger a rapid breakout above $0.000030 as predicted.

And on the contrary, in the event of a market downturn, bulls could mount an initial support buy-wall at the $0.000022 level.

