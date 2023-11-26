Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Maintains Upward Momentum —But Who’s Buying?

FXEmpire.com -

Shiba Inu Price Insights:

Shiba Inu (SHIB) price has increased from $0.0000076 to $0.0000086 between November 1 and November 26, bringing its monthly gains above the 10% mark.

While maintaining the upward price trajectory, on-chain data has revealed that Large Investors are growing disinterested in the SHIB token.

Critical technical indicators also affirm that the next major SHIB price action in the coming week could be bearish.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has delivered a fairly positive 10% growth performance in November 2023 so far, despite the intense volatility in the broader crypto markets. However, a critical on-chain metric suggests that the SHIB token is gradually losing traction among crypto whales and corporate investors.

Is it time for strategic bullish traders to exit their SHIB short-term positions?

Crypto Whales are Losing Interest in the SHIB Token

The memecoin sector made a blistering start to November, with the top 3 meme tokens, Dogecoin (DOGE), PEPE, and Shiba Inu (SHIB), all racing to historic price peaks in the second week of the month.

However, on-chain data now shows that since Shiba Inu price reached a 3-month peak of $0.00001 on Nov 11, crypto whales have significantly dialed down their interest. The large transactions data pulled from on-chain data tracker IntoTheBlock clearly depicts the decline in whale demand.

As seen in the chart below, the Shiba Inu network recorded a total of $115.78 million worth of large transactions on Nov 6. And as expected, that whale demand drove SHIB price to a 3-month peak barely a week later.

But worryingly, the volume of SHIB whale transactions has flattened since then. The latest reading at press time shows that the Shiba Inu network recorded just $7.96 million worth of whale transactions on November 25. This is a staggering 93% decline from the monthly peak recorded on Nov 6.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Large Transactions vs. Price | Source: IntoTheBlock

In crypto parlance, large transactions, alternatively called whale transactions, are a financial metric that tracks corporate investors and high net-worth investors’ trading activity on a blockchain network. Essentially, it sums up the daily volume of unique transactions that exceed $100,000 in value.

This 93% drop in large transactions over the past two weeks is a significant bearish indicator for a few reasons.

Firstly, it shows that whale investors are buying less of the SHIB token, which could spook eagle-eyed retail traders to also take bearish positions.

More importantly, without the much-needed liquidity and market depth that these whale transactions provide, Shiba Inu holders could struggle to execute trades at favorable prices in the week ahead.

SHIB Price Forecast: Can the Bears Breakdown the $0.00007 Support?

From an on-chain perspective, there is an indication that crypto whales appear to be shifting focus away from Shiba Inu and the broader mega-cap memecoins. This could result in a negative SHIB price performance as November draws to a close.

The Parabolic SAR identifies vital reversal points in an ongoing price trend. When it points below an asset’s current price, it signals a short-term bearish sentiment.

Currently, the SHIB Parabolic SAR indicator dots point toward $0.0000095, which is well above the current price of $0.0000082. This alignment is a strong indication of a bearish Shiba Inu price momentum.

However, the SHIB bears must clear the initial support level around $0.000077 to seize control of the market. If they can break down that buy-wall, it could open the door to a larger downswing toward $0.000006.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Forecast | Source: TradingView

On the flip side, the Dogecoin bears could invalidate that prediction if they successfully force a downswing below $0.07. However, the bulls will likely mount a major buy wall around the Parabolic SAR point at $0.071 price range.

If that support territory holds firm, Elon Musk’s “favorite” memecoin will likely avoid a major bearish reversal.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.