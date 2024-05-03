Shiba Inu Price Surges as PayPal announces SHIB Token Integration in USA

FXEmpire.com -

PayPal users in the United States can now buy Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens internally following a recent collaboration with leading crypto payment processor MoonPay.

On Thursday, MoonPay announced a crucial partnership with PayPal. At the core of the collaboration is to facilitate smooth transitions from fiat currency to crypto assets like Shiba Inu.

Buying Shiba Inu with PayPal

As a result of this partnership, PayPal users in the U.S. can now easily buy cryptocurrencies like Shiba Inu through the crypto payment processor MoonPay.

Furthermore, the report highlighted that the integration simplifies crypto acquisition for MoonPay customers who possess a PayPal account for online transactions. Specifically, when opting for PayPal, users can finance their crypto purchases using their PayPal balance, debit cards, or direct bank transfers.

Interestingly, existing PayPal users need not manually input any of these details during the crypto purchase transactions.

Notably, this development comes after growing anticipation from the Shiba Inu Army about PayPal welcoming SHIB payment. Now, MoonPay has created a window for users in the United States to seamlessly procure SHIB tokens with PayPal.

Other Buyable Tokens Via PayPal

Furthermore, MoonPay emphasized that U.S. users can leverage this new integration for over 110 supported cryptocurrencies. Crypto assets MoonPay supports include Shiba Inu, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, and Solana, which are all buyable via PayPal balance.

However, some assets the payment processor originally supports are not available for purchase through PayPal, as they are not accessible to users in the U.S. These include PEPE, BNB, Cosmos (ATOM), AAVE, UNI, and TON, among others.

It is worth noting that while crypto purchases via PayPal are currently available to MoonPay users in the U.S., the report noted that this solution is expected to roll out across MoonPay’s partner networks before the end of the year.

Moreover, MoonPay has indicated that in the near future, U.S. users will have the option to sell cryptocurrencies using PayPal. The payment processor also revealed intentions to extend this service to users in the U.K. and the EU.

Notably, Shibarium-based DEX Marswap integrated a feature enabling investors to buy and sell Shiba Inu ecosystem token BONE using PayPal.

