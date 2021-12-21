Shiba Inu Price Predictions: How High Can the SHIB Crypto Go in 2022?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

It’s a big day for Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD) after a meme-coin rally sent the SHIB crypto up nearly 5% today. Shiba Inu price predictions are hot as crypto bulls dissect this latest jump.

So, what’s going on with the pupcoin today?

A number of news items are likely elevating SHIB today. The one on everyone’s mind is a bit of Twitter drama turned ugly. Monday night, health-centric website Ask the Doctor tweeted out against the infamous meme coin.

In a now-deleted tweet, Ask the Doctor branded SHIB “the biggest scam in crypto,” while outlining legal pursuits against it. Understandably, this didn’t sit well with Shiba Inu fans.

Shytoshi Kusama, the anonymous head of Shiba Inu, spoke out against Ask the Doctor, attempting to turn the tables. In fact, Kusama went as far as to call the medical advice website a scam itself. However, it doesn’t end there. Earlier today, Ask the Doctor tweeted out again to smear the Shib token.

Our lawyers have launched an official complaint with the @SECGov to protect investors from @Shibtoken and @ShytoshiKusama $shib #ShibArmy

— Ask The Doctor ® (@askthedr) December 21, 2021

Unfortunately, it appears the Twitter conflict doesn’t have an end in sight. But with SHIB still up big on the day, perhaps the attention has a silver lining. With SHIB currently sitting at $0.0000322, let’s see what the experts think about the meme coin’s long-term potential.

Shiba Inu Price Predictions: Will It Bark Even Higher?

Wallet Investor sees the SHIB crypto as an easy buy. It forecasts SHIB hitting $0.000088 within a year and $0.000316 within five years. Indeed, it seems the platform sees sustained growth in the future.

CoinQuora believes SHIB will see strong, albeit inconsistent, growth in 2022. It has an admittedly optimistic price target of $0.0002. Additionally, it has 2023 and 2024 price targets of $0.0005 and $0.0075, respectively.

FXStreet predicts SHIB’s current momentum will lead to strong near-term growth. It believes Shiba Inu could go up to $0.0000411.

