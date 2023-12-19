Shiba Inu Makes History: First Decentralized Ecosystem With Plans To Secure .shib Top-Level Domain, Revolutionizing Web3

In a notable move for the Web3 space, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), known for its Shiba Inu ecosystem, has announced a partnership with domain company D3 Global in a bid to secure the .shib top-level domain.

What Happened: The partnership marks Shiba Inu as one of the first decentralized ecosystems to join forces with D3 in pursuing a dedicated top-level domain through the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers.

This initiative aims to integrate the traditional domain name system (DNS) with the burgeoning Web3 sector, offering a new level of interoperability and digital identity within the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

Shiba Inu, which has transformed itself from a meme coin to a prominent player built on the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain, featuring the cryptocurrency Shiba Inu, is expanding its reach beyond its established community, the #ShibArmy.

The partnership's goal is to provide over 5 billion internet users with seamless access to the ecosystem through real domain names.

Why It's Important: Shytoshi Kusama, the lead developer of Shiba Inu, highlighted the collaboration in a statement as a significant step toward enhancing digital identities within their decentralized framework and driving long-term revenue for the ecosystem.

D3’s expertise in DNS and Web3 technologies will be instrumental in bridging traditional internet infrastructure with the innovative world of Web3.

Their platform seeks to bring "real Web3 domains" that function across various internet spaces, offering improved utility and security.

This effort aligns with D3's mission to establish modern digital identities that are universally accessible and interoperable.

What's Next: The partnership will enable Shiba Inu community members to adopt more personalized digital identities, moving away from the complex and impersonal wallet addresses in use.

These new identities will be accessible on the internet, subject to approval.

Additionally, the existing Shib Name Service will be integrated into D3’s infrastructure, enhancing user experience and setting a strong foundation for digital identities within the global DNS.

The Shiba Inu ecosystem encompasses technologies like SHIB: The Metaverse and Shibarium, a Layer 2 blockchain.

This collaboration with D3 represents a significant stride in establishing a more interconnected and user-friendly digital landscape, reflecting Shiba Inu's commitment to innovation and growth in the decentralized finance space.

D3, known for its expertise in domain name monetization and internet protocols, brings a wealth of experience from managing various TLD operations, such as .xyz, .inc, .tv, and .link. The partnership with SHIB marks a notable expansion of their efforts into the Web3 domain, setting a precedent for other blockchain ecosystems to follow.

