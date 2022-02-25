Shiba Inu Is Reportedly Available to 18 Million Users of Revolut Digital Bank App

Sometime last week, digital banking app Revolut reportedly added cryptocurrency meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) to its roster of tradable assets available to its 18 million users.

Revolut did not confirm the Shiba Inu addition

According to users on social media, SHIB is available for trading on the platform along with dozens of other cryptocurrencies. Revolut, notably, did not make an official announcement on the listing. It simply changed the cover image on its Twitter account page to an image of a Shiba Inu dog with the words "never settle" written above.

We reached out to customer support via the Revolut app to ask if it is offering Shiba Inu as a crypto asset for trading, and if so, why it didn't inform users more publicly. As of this writing, we've received no response.

Revolut started offering cryptocurrency transactions in 2017, supporting leading projects that include Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. Shiba Inu is available on centralized and decentralized crypto exchanges, including Binance, Huobi, Coinbase, Gate.io, Uniswap, and OKX.

Shiba Inu wants to move from a meme coin to a crypto top-dog

The dog-inspired SHIB token started as a joke in August 2020, then blasted up in value more than 49,000,000% in 2021. To add to its legitimacy, SHIB developers have expanded and built more value into its ecosystem by launching a decentralized exchange, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and complementary cryptos with different use cases -- namely its LEASH token, which holds value like a stablecoin, and the BONE governance token, which gives holders the right to vote on future initiatives and projects by SHIB developers. There's also a SHIB-based blockchain being built to move the entire Shiba Inu platform off the Ethereum network.

On top of all that, it has amassed an extremely loyal following of millions of supporters -- SHIB's official Twitter feed has 2.8 million subscribers -- who refer to their group as "ShibArmy."

As of this writing, SHIB is priced at $0.00002394, down almost 10% over the past 24 hours according to CoinMarketCap, and down 73% since it hit a record high of $0.00008845 in October 2021.

