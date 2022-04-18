Shiba Inu Drops, but Should You Be Concerned?

Shiba Inu, one of the most valuable meme coins on the market and currently in the top 15 most valuable cryptocurrencies by market cap, has seen a drop over the past day. SHIB has seen astronomic rises and meteoric falls in the past. Should this drop be concerning to holders, or is it a temporary setback?

Across the board

With the recent regulations that China has placed on cryptocurrency transactions, the entire crypto market is seeing losses in value. Whether you are holding meme coins like Dogecoin, coins with versatility like Ethereum, values are declining. It is difficult to say how long this decline will last, but it should not discourage those who have committed to investing in cryptocurrency. One of the coins that is breaking the mold during this time of decline is SHIB. While many other coins are falling fast, SHIB has made some long-term gains.

Playing the long game

SHIB saw a drop of around 5% in the past day, but this significant short-term drop has still not reduced the value of SHIB to below where it was a week ago. After a massive rise in the long term, SHIB has seen net gains for its value, staying relatively stable while many others have steadily fallen. During this time of decline, SHIB is shaping up to rise through the ranks of the best tokens if it keeps up this kind of performance.

If SHIB sees many declines with no return to form, it could spell trouble for the lovable, dog-faced coin, but if it keeps seeing long-term gains during a time where other digital currencies are falling fast, then SHIB could find itself among the top 10 soon.

The bottom line

Times of widespread market impact such as we are in now have the potential to push certain underdogs ahead of their competitors. With so many coins dropping in value, Shiba Inu’s ability to achieve gains in the long run may cause it to rise above the top 15 if others continue to fall. If SHIB continues to rise in value, now might be the best time to invest in the meme coin. As always, make sure to do your own homework and don't invest any money you can't afford to lose.

Looking to stay current on crypto? Check out the latest in cryptocurrency news now to stay informed.

Earn a $100 bitcoin bonus

Our updated list of the best cryptocurrency apps for 2022 is packed with best-in-class picks. The cryptocurrency apps that landed on our shortlist include perks such as $0 commissions, and one pick that is offering a $100 bitcoin bonus. Check out the list here and get started on your crypto journey, today.

Get the top picks

Katie Clinebell owns Ethereum.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool owns and recommends Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.