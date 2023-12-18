Shiba Inu Burns 8.6B Tokens Over The Weekend, Alibaba Plans To Divest American Shares, Trump Tops New Hampshire Polls - Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

US MarketsWe're In For A Santa Claus Rally Alright — But It Might Be Subpar: Here Are 5 Reasons WhyMarathon Digital, Riot Platforms And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market SessionRecession, Debt Bubble Burst, Black Swan Events: Here's What Wall Street Analysts Want Investors To Watch Out For In 2024Investor Sentiment Falls But Fear & Greed Index Remains In 'Greed' Zone

Crypto

US Politics

World Politics

Tech

Electric Vehicle

Consumer

Communication

Industrial

Healthcare

Space

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.