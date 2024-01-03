Shiba Inu Burn Rate Soars 300%, 12M Tokens Destroyed In A Day; Tesla Critic Questions EV Accessibility Despite Strong Q4 Performance - Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

CryptoBitcoin Predicted To Touch $80K By Year-End: 'Applicants Will Be Fighting Hard' For ETF Approval, Says Top Asset ManagerBiden-Backed Bill Triggers IRS Reporting For $10K+ Crypto Transactions In 2024 — Coin Center Responds'Dogecoin Killer' Shiba Inu Burn Rate Spikes 300% As 12M SHIB Permanently Destroyed In A Single DayBitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Mixed Amid High-Praise For King Crypto From Jim Cramer: Analyst Says 'We Will Hit $100k In 2024' As BTC Starts Year With 21-Month High
US MarketsPinstripes, SoFi Technologies And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market SessionInvestor Sentiment Edges Lower; Nasdaq Records Worst Session Since October
US PoliticsTrump's Niece Slams RFK Jr. For Hiring Anti-Vaxxer As Communications Director: 'Can't Afford To Let Him Siphon Votes From President Biden'John Curtis Throws Hat In Senate Race For Mitt Romney's Vacant Utah SeatTrump's Edge? New Poll Shows Public Opinion Shifting Over Ex-President's Role In Jan. 6 Capitol Riots: 'They Were Whipped Into A Frenzy By FBI'Former Trump Lawyer's Suit To Stop A Rogue President From 'Weaponizing' Justice Department Dismissed By Appeals CourtFormer White House Lawyer Says Supreme Court Is 'Swiftly' Going To 'Knock Down' Trump's Immunity Claim In 2020 Election Case
World PoliticsUS Extends Military Base Presence In Qatar For Another Decade Amid Israel-Hamas WarTaiwan Says 3 Chinese Balloons Entered Its Airspace Ahead Of Crucial Presidential Election
US EconomyUS National Debt Soars Past $34 Trillion: Gold Bull Peter Schiff Warns Of Crisis Before Year End, Analyst Raises Alarm Over Social Programs
World EconomyDespite Government Pressure, Chinese Women Defy Calls To Boost Birth Rates Amid Rising Child-Rearing Costs
TechMicrosoft's Xbox Hands Out A Year-Long Ban To User Who Captured Baldur's Gate 3 GameplaySamsung's Next Flagship With AI Is Launching On Jan. 17: Here's What We Know So FarApple's $3500 Vision Pro Could Reportedly Hit The Stores In The Last Week Of JanuaryApple's $85B Services Business In Crosshairs Of Legal And Regulatory Rulings
Electric VehicleCloudflare CEO Says Rivian Trucks 'A Disaster' When Something Goes Wrong, Reveals Staggering $4,200 Quote For Windshield RepairTesla Bear Says 'EVs Are Not For The Masses' Despite Impressive Q4 Deliveries: 'You Can Sell An Infinite Number Of Teslas If...'China's BYD Offers 2B Yuan Incentives To Dealers Following Q4 Sales Victory Over Tesla: ReportHow Big Will Tesla's Expanded Giga Texas Be? Musk Says 'Pretty Close' To Length Of A Star DestroyerGary Black Pegs Rivian's Lower Deliveries To Van Production: 'Amazon Can Only Take So Many'Canaccord Genuity Bullish On Tesla In The Long-Term: 'Tesla Is Apple On Steroids...'Tesla Says Cybertruck Likely To Qualify For Federal Tax Credit 'Later In 2024'
CommunicationElon Musk's X Backtracks, Reinstates News Headlines In Shared Links
SpaceElon Musk Praises SpaceX's 'Great Solution' For Zero Mobile Connectivity After Starlink Launches First 'Direct-To-Cell' Satellites
Image by PIRO from Pixabay
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Profit with More New & Research. Gain access to a streaming platform with all the information you need to invest better today. Click here to start your 14 Day Trial of Benzinga Professional
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.