Shhh! 3 Secret Semiconductor Stocks Flying Below Wall Street’s Radar

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Semiconductor stocks have seen impressive growth over several years due to the growing need for semiconductors in everyday items. With the burgeoning tech industry, investors have given increased attention to innovative companies in the sector.

As new technological advancements occur, the need for semiconductors will only grow. It would be wise for investors, especially those who are building a retirement account, to gain exposure to semiconductor stocks due to their high likelihood of compounding returns.

Below are a few options for semiconductor stocks that haven’t garnered as much attention as the main stocks in the industry, such as Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). However, they provide solid returns and are great additions to a retirement account.

ACM Research (ACMR)

Source: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) is a semiconductor equipment manufacturer that produces single-wafer cleaning products for use on 2D and 3D wafers using both a wet process and electrochemical plating.

On Feb. 28, ACM Research reported earnings for the fourth quarter of the full year 2023, stating that total revenue increased by 57% and net income rose by 50% compared to the previous year. The company mentioned that increased operating margins, new product rollout, and a growing customer base help to improve its overall earnings potential. ACMR also handily beat analysts’ expectations for revenue and earnings per share.

ACM Research has released preliminary results for Q1 of 2024, with the full report expected release date being May 8. It stated that revenue year-over-year is projected to grow by 102% to 105%, and total shipments to increase by 163% to 169%.

Over this past year, ACMR has seen its share price increase by 166%, mostly due to its fourth-quarter earnings, which propelled the stock price by over 40% directly following the announcement. With first quarter 2024 results expected to be very strong as well, all eyes should be on ACM Research regarding its growth prospects.

Impinj (PI)

Source: Blackboard / Shutterstock

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) operates a cloud platform that manufactures integrated circuits for software and algorithmic applications. These circuits are used in industries such as retail, automotive, banking, aviation, and healthcare.

In March, Impinj received a sigh of relief from investors following the outcome of patent litigation with NXP Semiconductor regarding RFID products. This was a multi-year dispute. Now, all legal proceedings in the matter are terminated.

On Apr. 24, Impinj reported earnings for the first quarter of 2024, in which it stated that total revenue decreased by 11% and cash and cash equivalents increased by fourfold year-over-year. A net loss of $4 million was reported for the first quarter of 2023, and for Q1 2024, that increased to a net income of $33 million.

PI also released its financial outlook for the second quarter of 2024, with expected revenue between $96 and $99 million compared to $77 million in the first quarter.

Impinj is one of the solid semiconductor stocks that offers investors potential upside. Its share price surged following the reported first-quarter earnings for 2024, in which its share price nearly increased by 30%. With a strong Q2 projected, this may be a great opportunity to purchase a share of PI.

NXP Semiconductor (NXPI)

Source: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

NXP Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NXPI) offers a range of semiconductor products, including microcontrollers and processors for wireless connectivity, security, and sensor applications.

NXPI reported earnings for Q1 of 2024, stating that total revenue remained practically unchanged and net income increased by 3%.

NXP Semiconductors offers a decent dividend yield. Its annual dividend is 1.58%, and the most recent quarterly dividend distribution was on Apr. 10, for one dollar and one cent per share.

Earnings for the first quarter beat analyst predictions regarding earnings per share. The outlook for the second quarter piqued investors’ interest due to its increased projections of $3. 025 to $3.225 billion in total revenue, with analysts predicting $3.11 billion in sales.

NXP Semiconductor is a large semiconductor company that can provide investors with stable share price appreciation. Its share price has grown by 50% in the last year. It’s a great long-term pick for investors seeking exposure to this rapidly growing industry.

As of this writing, Noah Bolton did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Noah has about a year of freelance writing experience. He’s worked with Investopedia dealing with topics such as the stock market and financial news.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Shhh! 3 Secret Semiconductor Stocks Flying Below Wall Street’s Radar appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.