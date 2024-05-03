Shhh! 3 Secret Gene Editing Stocks Flying Below Wall Street’s Radar

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Gene editing stocks are among the most intriguing in the biotech scene. The genomics revolution may be as exciting as the ongoing artificial intelligence one. But, of course, only time will tell what the future holds for that exciting corner of biotech.

Disruptive innovation investor Cathie Wood is pretty upbeat about genomics plays, so much so that she has an entire ARK ETF — the ARK Genomics Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) — devoted to uncovering the best growth opportunities in gene-editing therapies.

I do not doubt genomics is as disruptive as Wood believes it is. It’s unclear when Wall Street will start pounding the table on the firms behind the most promising gene-editing therapeutics.

In any case, it’s hard not to tune into the biotech firms that may be on the next frontier of medicine. As always, investing in nascent technologies can be risky. But if you’re a young investor hungry for explosive growth, it can’t hurt to monitor some of the genomics plays right here while others are well off their highs. Here are three gene editing stocks that stand out as the most promising.

CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)

Source: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Regarding gene editing stocks, it’s hard to ignore CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP), a firm working on many profound therapies, some of which may hold blockbuster potential. As with any biotech company, however, it’s hard to tell which pipeline candidates will succeed and which will fail.

As it stands, there’s no shortage of impressive candidates in the pipeline. Some early-stage ones aim to treat ailments such as Type 1 diabetes and even tumors (CAR-T cell therapies). Such candidates are slated to move forward over time but could hit unforeseen roadblocks in the future. That’s just how clinical trials go sometimes and why even the most innovative biotechs are risky bets.

Now that the excitement has mostly died down, perhaps it’s time to give the mid-cap firm another look as the breakthrough science behind gene editing advances rapidly. The stock is down more than 72% from its all-time high at writing.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Source: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) stock recently corrected 10% off its all-time highs, potentially opening up the door for new entrants enticed by the firm’s impressive portfolio. The $103 billion biotech firm stands out as a more prudent way to expose your portfolio to the groundbreaking potential in genomics, especially while it’s trading at a modest 28.8 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E).

In any case, Casgevy, a gene therapy that helps treat people with sickle cell disease, shows tremendous promise following the December 2023 FDA approval. Undoubtedly, Casgevy is a product of the collaboration between Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics and could hold significant potential for both firms. Arguably, the treatment is a breakthrough in gene editing and may very well be the first of many.

So, if CRISP stock is a tad too choppy for your liking, perhaps Vertex is a better bet, given it’s the larger, more diversified business. It’s also been wheeling and dealing of late, most recently buying up Alpine Immune Sciences in a deal worth $4.9 billion. With a decent balance sheet and strong cash flows, VRTX stock represents a fantastic way to dip a toe into the gene-editing waters.

Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

Source: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) stock has been in the doghouse lately after having shed over 86% from its 2021 peak of $176 and change. Undoubtedly, the firm has had a few tough quarters of late. The recent layoff (around 15% of the workforce was let go back in January) was discouraging as the firm looked to shore up some cash.

While such cuts aren’t ideal, many investors are underestimating the pipeline, which management remains focused on advancing. Additionally, the balance sheet is in pretty decent shape, with around $992.5 million in cash as of the end of Q3 2023.

Though the firm may not be an imminent blockbuster in the works, many of the early-stage candidates are intriguing. Yes, they will take time to advance, but many candidates will be worth the wait, especially with NTLA stock in a massive rut.

Further, its partnership with Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) for work on in vivo CRISPR therapies could pay off in due time. Combining talents with promising treatments is never a bad idea. It helped CRISPR and Vertex break ground on Casgevy, after all.

On the date of publication, Joey Frenette did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Joey Frenette is a seasoned investment writer specializing in technology and consumer stocks. Contributing to the Motley Fool Canada, TipRanks, and Barchart, Joey excels in spotting mispriced stocks with long-term growth potential in a fast-paced market.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Shhh! 3 Secret Gene Editing Stocks Flying Below Wall Street’s Radar appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.