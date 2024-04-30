Shhh! 3 Secret Augmented Reality Stocks Flying Below Wall Street’s Radar

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Virtual reality (VR), the metaverse, mixed or extended reality and spatial computing are exciting trends for investors looking to bet on the next frontier of work, entertainment and interpersonal connection.

Undoubtedly, the technology has come a long way since the 1980s. And though the tech has been decades in the making, there’s still so much work to be done before it’s seen as the next big medium. Whether VR and AR headsets stand in the place of personal computers (PCs) or smartphones remains to be seen.

Regardless, investors should view progress in the “metaverse” industry as baby steps rather than a massive leap to fame. With that, looking to augmented reality (AR) may make sense before jumping immediately into the deep end of the metaverse. Here are three of my favorite augmented reality stocks to keep tabs on as the field of VR and AR improves over time.

Snap (SNAP)

Social media firm Snap (NASDAQ:SNAP) enjoyed quite the snapback last week, with shares sitting up around 30% over the past week due to some blowout quarterly results.

Advancements in its ad platform drove the higher-than-expected sales surge. At $14 and change, the big question is whether SNAP stock can add to the recent jump. I think it can. As Snap explores new ad formats (like sponsored filters), I think there’s a good chance many of us still underestimate the company’s growth levers.

Despite the more than 20% single-day surge, SNAP stock remains 82% from its all-time highs. Snap may need to make a bigger splash in AR to power a sustained recovery. Undoubtedly, at least so far, Snap’s Spectacles have been a swing and a miss. This could change once Snap releases Spectacles 4, a pair of smart glasses that could push AR closer to the forefront.

Add the recent acquisition of a brain-computer interface startup into the equation, and it’s clear Snap is serious about wearable innovation, likely in the form factor of its Spectacles.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) broke ground in the AR scene when it unveiled Vision Pro last year. Fast-forward to today, and Apple’s spatial computer sales have fallen drastically. It’s unclear when we can expect a second product version, perhaps better suited for Apple’s average iPhone or Mac user.

In any case, I don’t think you can entirely blame Apple for slowing headset sales. The consumer isn’t exactly flush with cash to spend on new gadgets right now, especially those with price tags in the quadruple digits. Perhaps aspiring Vision Pro owners will finally make the big purchase a few years later once consumer-facing pressures have had a chance to abate. Vision Pro will have more apps and possibly a new, improved operating system by then.

A haze of uncertainty surrounds Apple’s next steps for its AR device. Will a cheaper variant come next year, possibly without a detached battery? Probably not, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who doesn’t see Vision Pro 2 landing anytime soon.

In any case, if a company will dominate a new device class, it’s Apple. I have no idea when AR will see explosive demand, but there’s more than AR to look forward to, with the name at just 26.9 times trailing price-to-earnings.

Unity Software

Unity Software (NYSE:U) stock is down almost 88% from its pandemic peak. The video game engine maker cut almost a quarter of its workforce to start the year in a massive restructuring that may not be so quick to yield results. With quarterly earnings due on May 9, 2024, we’ll get a much-needed update for a firm that seemingly lost its way.

Though ample headwinds are firm, I do like a longer-term trajectory. The company stands out as a potential AR enabler, with its AR Foundation framework that can help AR developers “future-proof” their apps.

Indeed, the mass adoption of AR and VR headsets could be a massive boon for Unity. After all, it’s in the business of enabling the creation of realistic 3D assets. As long as the firm continues adding to its suite of AR tools, I find it hard to pass up on the stock at 4.3 times price-to-sales (P/S).

