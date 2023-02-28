SHG or EBKDY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Banks - Foreign stocks are likely familiar with Shinhan Financial (SHG) and Erste Group Bank AG (EBKDY). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Both Shinhan Financial and Erste Group Bank AG have a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that both of these companies have improving earnings outlooks. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

SHG currently has a forward P/E ratio of 4.07, while EBKDY has a forward P/E of 6.29. We also note that SHG has a PEG ratio of 0.59. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. EBKDY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.79.

Another notable valuation metric for SHG is its P/B ratio of 0.42. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, EBKDY has a P/B of 0.65.

Based on these metrics and many more, SHG holds a Value grade of A, while EBKDY has a Value grade of F.

Both SHG and EBKDY are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that SHG is the superior value option right now.

