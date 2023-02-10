SHG or EBKDY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Banks - Foreign sector have probably already heard of Shinhan Financial (SHG) and Erste Group Bank AG (EBKDY). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Shinhan Financial and Erste Group Bank AG are both sporting a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook since the Zacks Rank favors companies that have witnessed positive analyst estimate revisions. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

SHG currently has a forward P/E ratio of 4.22, while EBKDY has a forward P/E of 6.67. We also note that SHG has a PEG ratio of 0.39. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. EBKDY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.84.

Another notable valuation metric for SHG is its P/B ratio of 0.46. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, EBKDY has a P/B of 0.69.

These metrics, and several others, help SHG earn a Value grade of A, while EBKDY has been given a Value grade of F.

Both SHG and EBKDY are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that SHG is the superior value option right now.

Zacks Investment Research

