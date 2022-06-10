SHG Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. (Symbol: SHG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.53, changing hands as low as $32.07 per share. Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SHG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SHG's low point in its 52 week range is $29 per share, with $38.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.25.

