SHG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. (Symbol: SHG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.86, changing hands as low as $28.71 per share. Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SHG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SHG's low point in its 52 week range is $22.98 per share, with $34.9189 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.71.
