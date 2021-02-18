Markets
SHW

Sherwin-Williams To Divest Wattyl To Hempel

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) said that it agreed to divest Wattyl, an Australian and New Zealand manufacturer and seller of architectural and protective paint and coatings, to global coatings company Hempel A/S.

Wattyl had reported annual revenue of about US$200 million and employed 750 people.

The transaction is expected to close during the first quarter of 2021.

The Wattyl business became part of Sherwin-Williams through the 2017 acquisition of The Valspar Corporation. The business was previously reported in Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SHW

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More