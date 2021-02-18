Sherwin-Williams To Divest Wattyl To Hempel

(RTTNews) - Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) said that it agreed to divest Wattyl, an Australian and New Zealand manufacturer and seller of architectural and protective paint and coatings, to global coatings company Hempel A/S.

Wattyl had reported annual revenue of about US$200 million and employed 750 people.

The transaction is expected to close during the first quarter of 2021.

The Wattyl business became part of Sherwin-Williams through the 2017 acquisition of The Valspar Corporation. The business was previously reported in Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group.

