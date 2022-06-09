Markets
Sherwin-Williams To Acquire Gross & Perthun GmbH - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) has reached an agreement to acquire Gross & Perthun GmbH, a Germany based developer, manufacturer, and distributor of coatings primarily for the heavy equipment and transportation industries. The acquisition is expected to close by the end of the third quarter of 2022. The acquired business has annual sales of approximately $50 million, and will become part of the Sherwin-Williams Performance Coatings Group reportable segment.

Sherwin-Williams CEO, John Morikis, said: "The combination of our businesses provides multiple opportunities to accelerate profitable growth throughout Europe and beyond."

