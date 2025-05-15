Sherwin-Williams Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

With a market cap of $89.2 billion, The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. Founded in 1866, the Ohio-based company operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Shares of the company have lagged behind the broader market over the past year but have outperformed in 2025. SHW stock has surged 11.9% over the past 52 weeks and 3.4% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 12.3% over the past year and marginally in 2025.

Narrowing the focus, SHW has outperformed the Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLB) 7.2% decline over the past 52 weeks and its 1.4% rise this year.

SHW shares surged 4.8% following the release of its Q1 earnings on Apr. 29. The company reported a 1.1% year-over-year drop in its consolidated net sales, which amounted to $5.3 billion and missed the Street’s estimates. Its operating margin came in at 14.4%, which is in line with the previous year’s value. Moreover, SHW’s adjusted EPS amounted to $2.25 and surpassed the analyst estimates by 3.2%.

For the current year ending in December, analysts predict SHW’s EPS to increase 3.8% year over year to $11.76. Moreover, the company has surpassed analysts’ consensus estimates in three of the past four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

Among the 25 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 15 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” seven “Holds,” and one “Moderate Sell.”

The configuration is slightly more bullish than a month ago, when 14 analysts gave the stock a “Strong Buy.”

On May 1, RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan maintained an “Outperform” rating on SHW stock and raised its price target from $410 to $420.

SHW’s mean price target of $390.05 indicates a premium of 11% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $420 suggests a robust 19.5% upside potential from current price levels.

