SHW

Sherwin-Williams Slides After Unexciting FY23 Guidance

January 26, 2023 — 10:05 am EST

(RTTNews) - Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) shares are declining on Thursday morning trade after announcing disappointing full-year earning guidance.

The company is looking for earnings guidance in a range of $6.79-$7.59 per share, while analysts are looking for $8.71 per share.

Currently, shares are at $225.26, down 8.94 percent from the previous close of $247.09 on a volume of 2,808,369.

