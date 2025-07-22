Sherwin-Williams Slashes FY25 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, paint and coating manufacturer Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) slashed its earnings, adjusted earnings and sales growth guidance for the full-year 2025. The company also provided sales growth guidance for the third quarter.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings in a range of $10.11 to $10.41 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $11.20 to $11.50 per share on net sales up or down in low-single digit percentage.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $10.70 to $11.10 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $11.65 to $12.05 per share on net sales growth un the low-single digit percentage.

On average, 12 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $7.75 per share on net sales growth of 2.53 percent to $24.08 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the third quarter, the company anticipates consolidated net sales to be up or down in low-single digits from last year, while analysts are looking for a growth of 2.84 percent to $6.14 billion.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.