Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Up 1.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Sherwin-Williams (SHW). Shares have added about 1.2% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Sherwin-Williams due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Sherwin-Williams' Q1 Earnings and Sales Lag Estimates

Sherwin-Williams logged first-quarter 2024 earnings (as reported) of $1.97 per share, up around 7.1% from $1.84 in the year-ago quarter.



Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings in the reported quarter were $2.17 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.25.



Sherwin-Williams posted revenues of around $5.37 billion, down around 1.4% year over year. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.51 billion. Consolidated net sales declined mainly due to a decrease in volumes in the Consumer Brands Group and the Performance Coatings Group in North America.

Segmental Review

The Paint Stores Group segment registered net sales of roughly $2.87 billion in the first quarter, up around 0.5% year over year. The figure missed the consensus estimate of around $2.96 billion. Net sales in the segment grew primarily due to a minor impact from the recently announced price rise, with sales volume remaining relatively steady year over year.



Net sales in the Consumer Brands Group segment declined 7.1% year over year to $811 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $856.6 million. Net sales at the unit fell primarily due to a mid-single-digit percentage sales volume fall and a 2.6% impact from divestitures in 2023. The fall in sales volume in North America was largely offset by sales volume growth in Europe, as well as selling price increases in Latin America and Europe, which affected net sales by a low-single-digit percentage.



Net sales in the Performance Coatings Group decreased roughly 1.6% year over year to around $1.68 billion in the reported quarter, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.684 billion. Net sales fell primarily owing to reduced sales volumes in North America and Latin America, which were somewhat offset by increased sales volumes in Europe, including the impact of acquisitions and Asia. The Industrial Wood and Coil businesses gained, offset by the decline in the General Industrial and Packaging.

Financials

Sherwin-Williams used $58.9 million in net operating cash in the reported quarter, predominantly due to seasonal increases in working capital requirements, which were somewhat offset by net income. In the first quarter of 2024, the company returned $728 million in cash to its shareholders through dividends and the repurchase of 1.7 million shares of common stock. As of Mar 31, 2024, Sherwin-Williams had the remaining authorization to buy back 37.9 million shares of its common stock in open-market transactions.

Outlook

The company forecasts its consolidated net sales for the second quarter of 2024 to be flat to up a low single-digit percentage year over year and up a low to mid-single-digit percentage for full-year 2024. It expects full-year 2024 earnings per share to be in the range of $10.05 to $10.55. Full-year 2024 adjusted earnings per share is projected to be in the band of $10.85 to $11.35. The company expects an effective tax rate of low 20% for 2024.



How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates review.

VGM Scores

Currently, Sherwin-Williams has a subpar Growth Score of D, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Sherwin-Williams has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

