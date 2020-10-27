Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Tops Q3 Earnings, Revenue Estimates

The Sherwin-Williams Company SHW is a manufacturer, distributor and retailer of paint, coatings and related products.

Earnings

Sherwin-Williams’ adjusted earnings were $8.29 per share for the third quarter. It topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.80.

Revenues

Sherwin-Williams posted revenues of $5,122.2 million, up 5.2% year over year. The figure also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,077.5 million.

The SherwinWilliams Company Price and EPS Surprise

The SherwinWilliams Company price-eps-surprise | The SherwinWilliams Company Quote

Estimate Trend & Surprise History

Investors should note that the earnings estimate for Sherwin-Williams for the third quarter has been going up over the past month. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average surprise of around 6.6%.

Key Stats/Developments to Note

Sherwin-Williams expects consolidated net sales for the fourth quarter to increase 3-7% year over year. For 2020, it expects net sales to rise by a low single digit percentage. Based on these assumptions, the company raised its 2020 earnings per share (EPS) view to $21.49-to-$21.79 compared with $16.49 in 2019. Adjusted EPS for 2020 is expected to be between $24 and $24.30.

Zacks Rank

Currently, Sherwin-Williams has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Market Reaction

Sherwin-Williams’ shares were up 0.7% in the pre-market trading. It would be interesting to see how the market reacts to the results during the trading session today.

Check back later for our full write up on Sherwin-Williams’ earnings report!

