Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Shares Up 26% in 6 Months: Here's Why

The Sherwin-Williams Company’s SHW shares have popped 26% over the past six months. The paints and coatings giant has also outperformed its industry’s rise of 23.6% over the same time frame. It has also topped the S&P 500’s 19.4% rise over the same period.



Let’s take a look into the factors behind the stock’s price appreciation.

What’s Favoring SHW?

Sherwin-Williams, a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, is benefiting from the strength in architectural paint markets in North America. It is witnessing higher demand for architectural DIY (Do It Yourself) paint in North America. The company saw strong demand for architectural coatings in the third quarter of 2020, driven by new residential, DIY and residential repaint units.



The company also saw a recovery in its Performance Coatings Group unit in the third quarter on the back of higher sales volume and improved demand in most businesses and regions. This followed a slowdown during the first nine months of 2020 due to weaker end market demand amid the coronavirus pandemic. For Consumer Brands Group segment, the company saw higher sales to most retail customers in all regions.



Moreover, Sherwin-Williams remains committed to expand its retail operations. It is focused on capturing a larger share of its end-markets. The company, in October, said that it plans to add around 55 new stores in the United States and Canada for full-year 2020. Sherwin-Williams is also gaining from synergies of the Valspar acquisition. Its cost-control initiatives, working capital reductions, supply chain optimization and productivity improvement are also yielding margin benefits.



Sherwin-Williams, in its third-quarter call, also said that it expects consolidated net sales for the fourth quarter to increase 3-7% year over year. For 2020, it expects net sales to grow by a low single digit percentage. Based on these assumptions, the company raised its 2020 earnings per share view to $21.49-$21.79.



Earnings estimates for Sherwin-Williams have also been going up over the past three months. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 has increased around 3.3%. The favorable estimate revisions instill investor confidence in the stock. The consensus estimate for earnings for 2021 for Sherwin-Williams is currently pegged at $26.75, reflecting an expected year-over-year growth of 10.1%.

The SherwinWilliams Company Price and Consensus

The SherwinWilliams Company price-consensus-chart | The SherwinWilliams Company Quote

Stocks to Consider

Better-ranked stocks worth considering in the construction space include D.R. Horton, Inc. DHI, Lennar Corporation LEN and RPM International Inc. RPM.



D.R. Horton has an expected earnings growth rate of 25.1% for the current fiscal. The company’s shares have gained around 26% in the past year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Lennar has a projected earnings growth rate of 8.3% for the current fiscal year. The company’s shares have gained around 24% in a year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #1.



RPM has a projected earnings growth rate of 38.4% for the current fiscal. The company’s shares have gained around 21% in a year. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.



See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



The SherwinWilliams Company (SHW): Free Stock Analysis Report



Lennar Corporation (LEN): Free Stock Analysis Report



D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI): Free Stock Analysis Report



RPM International Inc. (RPM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.