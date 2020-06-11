Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $548.14, changing hands as low as $543.94 per share. Sherwin-Williams Co shares are currently trading down about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SHW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SHW's low point in its 52 week range is $325.43 per share, with $603.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $546.88. The SHW DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

