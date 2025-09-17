Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $352.33, changing hands as low as $348.50 per share. Sherwin-Williams Co shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SHW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SHW's low point in its 52 week range is $308.84 per share, with $400.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $349.95. The SHW DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.