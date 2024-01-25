Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Sherwin-Williams (SHW) reported revenue of $5.25 billion, up 0.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.81, compared to $1.89 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.81% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.21 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.80, the EPS surprise was +0.56%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Sherwin-Williams performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Number of Stores - Paint Stores Group : 4,694 compared to the 4,697 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 4,694 compared to the 4,697 average estimate based on two analysts. Net sales- Paint Stores Group : $2.94 billion versus $2.93 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.1% change.

: $2.94 billion versus $2.93 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.1% change. Net sales- Consumer Brands Group : $692.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $645.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.5%.

: $692.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $645.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.5%. Net sales- Performance Coatings Group : $1.61 billion versus $1.64 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.4% change.

: $1.61 billion versus $1.64 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.4% change. Net sales- Administrative : $1.10 million compared to the $0.84 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +120% year over year.

: $1.10 million compared to the $0.84 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +120% year over year. Income Before income tax- Paint Stores Group : $567.30 million compared to the $559.60 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $567.30 million compared to the $559.60 million average estimate based on four analysts. Performance Coatings Group (PCG)- Adjusted segment profit : $278.70 million compared to the $261.71 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $278.70 million compared to the $261.71 million average estimate based on four analysts. Consumer Brands Group (CBG)- Adjusted segment profit: $74.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $62.43 million.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams have returned -3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.