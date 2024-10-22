Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Sherwin-Williams (SHW) reported revenue of $6.16 billion, up 0.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.37, compared to $3.20 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.05% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.23 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.56, the EPS surprise was -5.34%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sherwin-Williams performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net New Stores - Paint Stores Group : 19 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 21.

: 19 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 21. Number of Stores - Paint Stores Group : 4,739 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4,741.

: 4,739 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4,741. Net sales- Paint Stores Group : $3.65 billion versus $3.74 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.2% change.

: $3.65 billion versus $3.74 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.2% change. Net sales- Consumer Brands Group : $790.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $770.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.5%.

: $790.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $770.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.5%. Net sales- Performance Coatings Group : $1.72 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.73 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.2%.

: $1.72 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.73 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.2%. Net sales- Administrative : $1.80 million versus $0.87 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +200% change.

: $1.80 million versus $0.87 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +200% change. Segment Profit- Paint Stores Group : $895.90 million compared to the $973.79 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $895.90 million compared to the $973.79 million average estimate based on four analysts. Adjusted segment profit- Performance Coatings Group (PCG) : $308.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $334.12 million.

: $308.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $334.12 million. Adjusted segment profit- Consumer Brands Group (CBG): $181.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $173.29 million.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams have remained unchanged over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.